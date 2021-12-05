Ministry submits Tet holiday schedule to Prime Minister

Illustrative photo



Particularly, officials and civil servants will enjoy five days off in a row from January 31, 2022 (on the 29th day of the last lunar month) to February 4, 2022 (on the fourth day of the first month of the lunar calendar).As for workers at factories, production facilities, the employers will select one day off in advance Tet and four days break after Tet or two days off before Tet and three days off after Tet. However, the MOLISA encouraged enterprises to apply the Tet break schedule as the plan for officials and public servants.Regarding the New Year 2022 break schedule, officials, public servants and workers will have three days off from January 1, 2022 to January 3, 2022.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Huyen Huong