Ministry reviews draft National Power Development Plan VIII

A wind power project in Binh Dinh Province. (Photo: SGGP)

The contents include reviewing projects on coal- and gas-fueled power and solar power. They also include electricity-related targets in Resolution 55-NQ/TW on strategic orientations for Vietnam's national energy development to 2030, with a vision to 2045.



Also up for review is a mechanism for transitional wind and solar power projects; and a decision on piloting the mechanism of direct electricity purchase and sale between renewable energy generators and large electricity users.



Notably, on the structure of power generation sources by 2030, the ministry has proposed the total capacity of power plants to be about 120,995 – 148,358 MW (excluding rooftop solar power and co-generation sources).



Of the sum, hydropower is set to account for 19.5-22.1 percent, coal-fueled power 25.3-31 percent, and gas-fired power 24.7-26.3 percent. The proportions for renewable energy and imported electricity are 17.9-23.9 percent, and 3.3-3.4 percent, respectively.



On May 9 this year, the draft was posted on the web portals of the Government and the Ministry to collect feedback on the contents.

VNA