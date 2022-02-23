Ministry requires to shorten North-South expressway progress

Accordingly, the Ministry of Transport (MoT) required the relevant units to find solutions to accelerate the progress and ensure the quality and safety of the work. In case of failing to ensure the progress of the works, the contractors will be rejected in the next bidding packages in the period of 2021 – 2025.

According to the MoT, 11 component projects under the North-South expressway to the East in the period 2017 – 2020 had their accumulated works volume value of around VND16,218 billion (US$711 million) out of VND56,709 billion (nearly US$2.5 billion), accounting for 28.6 percent and 1.4 percent behind schedule.The expressway projects being required to be built this year are Mai Son – National Highway No.45, Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet, Cam Lo – La Son, Phan Thiet – Dau Giay. The rest will be completed in 2023 or 2024.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Huyen Huong