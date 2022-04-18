Ministry requires to accelerate implementation of ETC system on expressways

Currently, Cau Gie- Ninh Binh expressway, one of the expressway projects including Noi Bai-Lao Cai, Da Nang- Quang Ngai, Ben Luc-Long Thanh and Ho Chi Minh City- Long Thanh- Dau Giay under the management of VEC, has invested and put 15 out of 40 ETC lanes into operation.VEC built a detailed plan of implementation, assigning specific responsibilities to each relevant unit and individual during the implementation process to have measures to handle cases involved in the delayed schedule. The company must report the results and implementation plan monthly for the Ministry of Transport to submit to the Prime Minister.
The Directorate of Roads of Vietnam and ETC service providers are assigned to coordinate and support VEC in the implementation process, ensuring the synchronization and connectivity of the entire toll collection system across the country.
According to the plan, VEC will complete the selection of toll collection service providers in the second quarter of 2022, install devices and operate the system in the third quarter of 2022.