Ministry proposed no fireworks, people comply with 5K

Ministry proposes not to set off fireworks to curb crowds

In its document to the Government Office on fireworks and epidemic prevention measures during the Lunar New Year of the Tiger in 2022, the Ministry proposed not to hold firework displays to curb crowds around the fireworks area.

Moreover, the Ministry people to comply with the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control’s 5K regulations in their daily activities, travel, and trade during the 2022 Lunar New Year holiday.

The Ministry of Health also suggested localities assess the epidemic alert level on their portals and the Ministry of Health’s so as to take measures to strengthen the prevention and control work according to the provisions of the Government's Resolution No. 128 and the Ministry of Health’s Decision No. 4800 on medical professionals to implement Resolution No. 128 of the Government.

According to the Ministry of Health, local administrations decide to stop gatherings of people, entertainment activities, major festivals, and religious ceremonies; at the same time continue to maintain production and business in the direction of safety.

The ministry reported that new cases in the country in the past seven days averaged 16,155 a day. Since the beginning of the epidemic, Vietnam has had 2,045,290 cases of Covid-19, ranking 28th out of 224 countries and territories, while with the ratio of cases per million people, Vietnam ranks 143rd in 224 countries and territories (20,725 cases per million people on average).

Currently, 33 out of 63 provinces and cities are at the alert level 1 while 23 provinces are at the epidemic alert level 2, seven provinces are at the level 3 and none at level 4. Specifically, 33 provinces and cities at epidemic level 1 include Bac Giang, Ha Giang, Bac Kan, Cao Bang, Ha Nam, Hai Duong, Lai Chau, Lao Cai, Lang Son, Ninh Binh, Phu Tho, Quang Ninh, Son La, Tuyen Quang, Thai Nguyen, Dien Bien, Yen Bai , Thai Binh, Nghe An, Quang Binh, Phu Yen, Quang Nam, Ninh Thuan, Binh Thuan, and Kon Tum, HCMC, An Giang, Kien Giang, Binh Duong, Long An, Tra Vinh, Dong Thap and Tien Giang.

Twenty-three provinces and cities at level 2 include Ba Ria- Vung Tau, Bac Lieu, Ben Tre, Can Tho City, Soc Trang, Hanoi, Bac Ninh, Gia Lai, Hoa Binh, Ha Tinh, Hung Yen, Khanh Hoa, Lam Dong, Nam Dinh, Quang Ngai, Quang Tri, Thanh Hoa, Vinh Phuc, Da Nang, Dak Lak, Dak Nong, Dong Nai and Ca Mau.

Seven provinces and cities at level 3 include Binh Phuoc, Binh Dinh, Hai Phong, Hau Giang, Thua Thien-Hue, Tay Ninh and Vinh Long.

By Minh Khang – Translated by Anh Quan