A working delegation of the Ministry of Transport inspects the construction progress of the intersections under My Thuan - Can Tho expressway project. (Photo: Nguyen Long)

Currently, two provinces of Vinh Long and Dong Thap have handed over the entire site with a length of nearly 23 kilometers. However, a 180-meter-long intersection in Vinh Long Province has not yet been handed over affecting the completion plan of the project. Additionally, increased costs for construction materials and equipment are impacting the construction project.

By Ngoc Chanh- Translated by Huyen Huong