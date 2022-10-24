A working delegation of the Ministry of Transport inspects the construction progress of the intersections under My Thuan - Can Tho expressway project. (Photo: Nguyen Long)
Currently, two provinces of Vinh Long and Dong Thap have handed over the entire site with a length of nearly 23 kilometers. However, a 180-meter-long intersection in Vinh Long Province has not yet been handed over affecting the completion plan of the project. Additionally, increased costs for construction materials and equipment are impacting the construction project.The My Thuan Project Management Board reported that three construction and installation bidding packages of the My Thuan - Can Tho expressway project reached 50 percent of the contract value.
Regarding the implementation solutions in the upcoming time, the My Thuan Project Management Board will strive to complete entire bridges throughout the route before November 30, to handle soft ground in advance of December 31 and open to traffic before April 30 of 2023.
The construction and investment project of the My Thuan- Can Tho expressway has a total length of 23 kilometers traveling through two provinces of Vinh Long and Dong Thap with a total investment of VND4,826 billion (US$194 million).