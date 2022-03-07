Ministry orders review of wind, solar, hydropower projects

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Under a document recently sent to the provincial and municipal People’s Committees, the ministry ordered a look-back at the projects, including operational ones and those that have yet to be put into use as of February 2022.

For the operational projects, the provincial and municipal People’s Committees should evaluate their operations, and take note of difficulties facing them (if any), according to the document.

For those that have yet to be put into operation, the provincial and municipal People’s Committees need to provide updates on the project progress, along with obstacles regarding land, technical infrastructure and finance, and propose solutions to them.

Reports should be sent to the ministry before March 7.

Statistics by the MoIT showed that between March 2016 and the end of 2020, 384 projects had been added to the planning scheme, including 190 wind power projects with a combined capacity of 11,921MW, and 175 solar power projects with 15,400MW.

Between 2011 and October 31, 2021, 84 wind power projects were put into commercial operation with a total capacity of 3,980MW.

Meanwhile, as of December 31, 2020, 148 solar power projects received Commercial Operation Date (COD) acceptance with an accumulative capacity of 8,652MW.

VNA