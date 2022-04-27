Ministry of Transport announces 10 new ports

A container ship docks at Cai Mep - Thi Vai Seaport. (Photo: baobariavungtau.com.vn)

The Ministry of Transport has just issued Decision No 552/QD-BGTVT announcing the list of ports belonging to Vietnamese seaports.

The newly-added ports are Nosco port in Quang Ninh seaport; Long Son general port belongs to Nghi Son seaport; Hai Ha – Quang Tri petroleum port; Pacific Petro international petroleum port in Tien Giang province; Giao Long port in Ben Tre province; Duyen Hai 2 thermal power plant port in Tra Vinh province.

In addition, two ports of Vung Tau seaport have also been added, Cai Mep Gemadept - Terminal Link port and Cai Mep general port.

In Hai Phong, VIMC Dinh Vu wharf and FGG specialised wharf are also added to this list. Some seaport areas have a large number of ports, including Hai Phong with 52 berths and Vung Tau with 48 berths.

The Vietnam Maritime Administration said that the port system stretching from the North to the South have been promoting their role as a hub for goods trade in the context of the country's deep integration.

Data from the Vietnam Maritime Administration has just been released showing that the volume of goods through the seaports maintained its upward momentum in the first three months of this year, reaching nearly 180 million tons, up 4 percent over the same period last year, container cargo maintained a steady increase of 6 percent over the same period, reaching 6.2 million TEUs (ton equivalent unit).

VNA