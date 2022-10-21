Ministry of Culture, Sports & Tourism to check karaoke, disco services licensing

Illustrative photo



According to the plan, the department will focus on surveying and checking the state management on issuing operation licenses of karaoke and disco services in accordance with the Decree No.54/2019/ND-CP dated June 19, 2019 of the Government on the provision of karaoke and discotheque services.

Besides, the functional forces will also note the difficulties and obstacles and propose appropriate adjustments, supplement regulations for granting licenses to meet the conditions for providing karaoke and discotheque services.The Grassroots Culture Department will also survey and inspect the documents and process of granting licenses to qualify for karaoke and discotheque services; grasp the actual situation at the establishments operating these services.In addition, the Department shall also check the implementation of Directive No. 274/CT-BVHTTDL dated September 23, 2022 of the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism on strengthening the state management over activities of culture, art, festivals, protection and promotion of the value of cultural heritage, restoration and tourism development.According to the plan, the working delegation will check and survey in the Southern region including Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Long An provinces; in the Central region comprising the localities of Da Nang, Quang Nam and Thua Thien-Hue, and in the Northern regions consisting of the cities and provinces of Hanoi, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Vinh Phuc and Phu Tho.It is expected that the inspection will be performed in the last three months of the year.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong