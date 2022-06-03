  1. National

Ministry of Construction to check key projects in seven localities

The Ministry of Construction yesterday said that the agency is expected to check the cost management, construction contracts in seven provinces of Quang Ninh, Thanh Hoa, Khanh Hoa, Tien Giang, Can Tho, Dong Nai and Lam Dong in the second and third quarter this year.
According to the Ministry of Construction, the construction materials have been fluctuating in term of price retarding the disbursement of public investment projects.

In order to limit the impact on construction investment projects, the Ministry of Construction will show the limitations, obstacles on cost management, construction contracts during the checking process, and the ministry will also address and propose solutions to improve regulations, enhance the roles and responsibilities of localities on publicizing construction material prices and construction cost index for buildings (CCI).

Notably, the working teams of the Ministry of Construction will clarify the assessment of total investment, works' construction estimates, contracts management for key projects approved by provincial People’s Committees, especially cost and work progress management, kinds of contract and contract adjustment.

