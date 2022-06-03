Ministry of Construction to check key projects in seven localities

According to the Ministry of Construction, the construction materials have been fluctuating in term of price retarding the disbursement of public investment projects.
In order to limit the impact on construction investment projects, the Ministry of Construction will show the limitations, obstacles on cost management, construction contracts during the checking process, and the ministry will also address and propose solutions to improve regulations, enhance the roles and responsibilities of localities on publicizing construction material prices and construction cost index for buildings (CCI).
Notably, the working teams of the Ministry of Construction will clarify the assessment of total investment, works' construction estimates, contracts management for key projects approved by provincial People’s Committees, especially cost and work progress management, kinds of contract and contract adjustment.
