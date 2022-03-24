



Accordingly, procedures for the issuance of a ‘vaccine passport’ will include three steps. Firstly, immunization establishments review, verify and authenticate information about people getting vaccinated against the Covid-19 vaccine.

Secondly, immunization facilities digitally sign Covid-19 vaccine vaccination data on the Covid-19 Immunization Management Platform which connects and shares vaccination data with the Covid-19 vaccine vaccination certification management system that meets the regulations on connecting medical data issued by the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 vaccine vaccination data on the Platform should meet the following regulations that a person has had enough Covid-19 vaccines with vaccines licensed by the Ministry of Health such as AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, Vero Cell, Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen, Hayat-Vax and Abdala (each vaccine product is assigned a code).

Thirdly, the Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health digitally signs the certificate of vaccination against the Covid-19 vaccine. The certificate is issued using the QR code format in accordance with the EU regulatory standards.

National epidemic prevention and control applications and other utility applications with individual users’ approval receive and store the vaccination confirmation in the form of a QR code according to the Ministry of Health’s instructions for exchanging medical data.

According to the Ministry of Health, up to now, Vietnam's vaccine passports have been recognized bilaterally by 17 countries.

The special passport displays 11 types of information, including full name, date of birth, nationality, the targeted disease, doses of vaccines received, date of vaccination, lot number of the vaccine batch, type of vaccine, vaccine product received, the vaccine manufacturer, and a code for the certification.

Information including full name and date of birth will be combined with other personal identification documents such as identity card, citizen identification, or passport to help identify the owner. The information will be digitally signed, encrypted and packaged as a 2D QR code. The QR code will expire in 12 months.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Anh Quan