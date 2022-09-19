Illustrative photo

Accordingly, following the theme launched in the campaign to make the world cleaner in 2021 and continuing to improve the effectiveness of environmental protection for sustainable development, localities and organizations launched community movements such as cleaning up the environment, planting trees, restoring the environment in urban areas and residential areas, especially in lakes, rivers, and canals.

Moreover, under the Ministry’s direction, local administrations and organizations should step up the collection, classification, transportation, and treatment of generated wastes in accordance with present regulations.

In addition to the propagation of the implementation of the Law on Environmental Protection of the year 2020, local authorities will integrate contents on the circular economy, green economy, and sustainable development in the formulation and implementation of economic development plans.

In particular, localities need to step up the control and strict supervision of industrial parks, industrial clusters, craft villages, river basins, and pollution hotspots that produce much waste to improve air quality. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment also required and raised awareness and responsibility for supermarkets, commodity supply chains, owners of production and business establishments, shoppers, and consumption activities to minimize the use of non-biodegradable plastic bags and single-use plastic products.

By Ha Van - Translated by Anh Quan