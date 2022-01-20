Ministry asks for rice support for people for Tet holiday

Distributing rice reserves from the General Department of State Reserves to support people in difficulty due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Official Dispatch signed by Deputy Minister of Labor, War Invalids, and Social Affairs Nguyen Van Hoi, due to the impact of the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, people's lives have faced many difficulties, especially for those who have suffered job loss and loss of income. In addition, unusual weather changes, such as hails, floods, and droughts, have negatively affected people’s lives, and many households are at risk of starvation.



Up to now, seven provinces affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and natural disasters have requested the MOLISA and the Ministry of Finance to submit to the Prime Minister for the support of a total of 11,448.09 tons of rice for famine relief of 197,952 households with 658,525 people at risk of starvation on the occasion of the 2022 Lunar New Year and the between-crop months of 2022.



According to Decree No.20/2021/ND-CP dated March 15, 2021, of the Government, stipulating social assistance policies for beneficiaries of social protection and the opinion of the Ministry of Finance in Official Dispatch No.561 dated January 14, 2022, the MOLISA submitted to the Prime Minister to immediately distribute rice free of charge to help people in the provinces of Tay Ninh, Cao Bang, Phu Yen, Ninh Thuan, Nghe An, Gia Lai, and Quang Binh, with a total of 9,877.875 tons of rice for 197,952 households with 658,525 people at risk of starvation on the occasion of the 2022 Lunar New Year and the between-crop months of 2022.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Gia Bao