Ministries connect with overseas Vietnamese to promote investment in agriculture

At a meeting between the government and overseas Vietnamese

Yesterday, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a forum to connect nearly 300 businesses and overseas Vietnamese aiming to promote trade and agricultural investment.

Speaking at the forum, Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu emphasized that every year, overseas Vietnamese not only send remittances home and support their relatives contributing to the country’s development but also invest in technology in addition to knowledge during the country’s building and consultation of policies.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Thanh Nam said that the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development expected that overseas Vietnamese will continue to act as a bridge to bring Vietnamese agricultural products far in the global value chain, especially helping to promote the connection of agricultural produce in the ‘ one commune – one product ’ (OCOP) national program.

Furthermore, overseas Vietnamese can help turn Vietnam into an agricultural powerhouse with technology application by providing knowledge, technology and mobilizing financial resources.

According to statistics carried out by the State Committee on Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, approximately 5.3 million overseas Vietnamese are currently living and working in 190 countries and territories.

So far, roughly 3,500 projects and businesses have been established by overseas Vietnamese in Vietnam with a total registered capital of up to US$11 billion, of which many overseas Vietnamese have invested in agriculture.

By Van Phuc - Translated by Uyen Phuong