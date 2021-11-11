Ministers respond to legislators’ concerns about health, social issues

Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long answered lawmakers' questions on November 10. (Photo: VNA)

In the morning, legislators grilled Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long about healthcare issues, focusing on Covid-19 prevention and control, anti-pandemic and vaccine strategies for the time ahead, the job-quitting of medical workers due to work pressure and inappropriate benefits, and measures to synchronously carry out the Government’s resolution on temporary regulations on safe and flexible adaptation and effective control of Covid-19, among others.

In the afternoon, Minister of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung answered questions about different issues, including the care for children orphaned by Covid-19, the access to support policies for pandemic-hit people and businesses, the policy to attract laborers back to work, assistance to vulnerable groups, and the monitoring and examination of charitable activities.

The NA will continue the Q&A session, broadcast live on radio and television channels, on November 11 with issues related to education - training and planning - investment high on the agenda.

