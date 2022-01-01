Minister reviews diplomatic sector’s performance in 2021

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at the first National Conference on Foreign Affairs. (Photo: VNA)

The minister said 2021 witnessed the 13th National Party Congress – an important political event that sketched out a strategic vision on national defense and development until the middle of the 21st century.

The important decisions set out at the congress serve as a great source of momentum for the entire political system and people, he stressed.

For the diplomatic sector, the year marked the first-ever National Conference on Foreign Affairs, along with the 31st Diplomatic Conference and the 20th National Conference on Local Diplomacy which aimed to implement guidelines on external affairs adopted at the 13th National Party Congress and conclusions made at the National Conference on Foreign Affairs.

Reviewing achievements recorded by the diplomatic sector in 2021, Son said it has further contributed to promoting the image of Vietnam as a nation of independence, self-reliance, innovation, dynamism with rich characters and traditions, and as a faithful friend and a reliable partner.

Amid the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the diplomatic sector has sought ways to carry out activities in all spheres, he continued.

Son highlighted the strong development of relations between Vietnam and partners, especially its neighbors, traditional friends, and strategic and comprehensive partners.

Leaders of the Party, State, Government, National Assembly, ministries and agencies have participated in major multilateral regional and international events and activities, and made active, responsible contributions to international affairs.

The minister attributed the achievements to the leadership of the Party, the instruction of the Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee, the flexible and effective management of the Government, and the direct engagement in external activities of Party, State, Government and NA leaders.

The power of the diplomatic sector has been formed thanks to the close coordination between Party diplomacy, State diplomacy and people-to-people diplomacy, and between diplomacy and national defense and security, as well as the support of people and businesses, he said.

Pointing out global uncertainties, Son stressed the need for the diplomatic sector to continue following principles and pursuing targets, while actively, flexibly and creatively adapting to the new situation.

Vietnamplus