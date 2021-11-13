Milk aid consignment for needy children from Australia considered handling

National Assembly’s deputy To Thi Bich Chau speaks at the conference. (Photo: Viet Dung)



Earlier, on November 9, at a discussion session of the National Assembly on socio-economy and Covid-19 prevention and control, deputy To Thi Bich Chau recommended the ministries, localities, units and agencies, especially the consultancy units to promote their self-awareness and roles to show their responsibilities on consulting the Government to fulfill its role of direction and instruction.

Ms. To Thi Bich Chau gave a typical example of the consignment of over 22,000 cans of milk powder supported by Vietnamese Australians for needy children during the Covid-19 pandemic in Ho Chi Minh City.The Ho Chi Minh City Vietnamese Fatherland Front Committee sent an official letter to the Vietnam Food Administration (VFA) and Department of Animal Health for guidance and received approval feedback from the Department of Animal Health but the VFA suggested submitting it to the Government for approval. The VFA’s feedback was following the procedures but did not follow the spirit of fighting the pandemic like fighting the enemy resulting in the delay of receiving the consignment for over a month.The suggestion was made to create a clear administrative mechanism, to show the roles and responsibilities of ministries, staff to timely consult the Government on the necessary and prompt tasks, bringing the utility for people.

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong