Mekong Delta provinces respond to memorial for Covid-19 victims

Can Tho City will organize a memorial ceremony for Covid-19 victims at 8 p.m. on November 19.

In addition, the People’s Committee of Can Tho City directed the suspension of organizing, broadcasting events and activities of culture and entertainment on radio and television for 45 minutes when the memorial ceremony is going to likely take place and be broadcast live on the VTV1 channel.Yesterday afternoon, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of An Giang Province Nguyen Tiec Hung sent an official letter to its sub-divisions to call on all residents, cadres, civil servants and soldiers in memorial of Covid-19 victims. The memorial ceremony will be held at Quang Duc Pagoda, Ton Duc Thang Street, Long Xuyen City tonight with ceremonies of praying, offering incenses, lighting candles.Deputy Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Kien Giang Province Pham Thanh Hung signed an official letter to appeal to local people in memorial of dead compatriots due to coronavirus. The remembrance for Covid-19 victims will be organized at Phat Quang Pagoda in Rach Gia City.