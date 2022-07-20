Mekong Delta needs to relocate nearly 20,000 landslide-prone households

Mr. Nguyen Hoang Anh, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Chau Thanh District, Hau Giang Province, said that the locality is urgently repairing a 35-meter long and 15-meter wide landslide that caused the loss of 525 square meters of land and four houses.

On the same day, the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue of Binh Thuan Province said that in recent days, the coastal areas were affected by intensive southwest monsoon, big waves causing serious landslides.



In Phan Thiet City, high tide has resulted in coastal erosion extending from 100 meters to 300 meters. Preliminary statistics showed that about 30 households living in the landslide areas are affected and a house was destroyed with an estimated damage of hundreds of million dong.



Currently, functional forces and local people use thousands of sandbags and ropes to prevent waves from worsening erosion.

By Vinh Tuong, Nguyen Tien- Translated by Huyen Huong