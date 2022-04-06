Mekong Delta needs over VND7.1 trln to upgrade national highways

A section of National Highway No. 62 through Long An Province is badly downgraded.



The upgrade and renovation project of National Highway No.91B will span from Can Tho-Bac Lieu Bridge crossroads to Cai Cui Port in Can Tho City, from Cai Cui Port to Bac Lieu Province with a total length of over 141 kilometers and an investment capital of over VND3,155 billion (US$138 million).

Of which, the National Highway No.53 upgrade and renovation project is expected to implement at the section of Long Ho - Ba Si and Nga Tu Bridge with its total length of over 40 kilometers, starting from Long An Commune of Long Ho District, Vinh Long Province to Phuong Thach Commune of Cang Long District, Tra Vinh Province.According to the proposal, this road needs to be expanded to 12 meters in width with a designed speed of 80 kilometers an hour and a total investment of over VND1,811 billion (US$79 million).As for National Highway No. 62 through Long An Province , the road is expected to be upgraded to a total length of 76 kilometers, 12 meters in width with a maximum speed of 80 kilometers per hour. The project will need VND2,190 billion (US$96 million) to implement.Thus, the above-mentioned projects were calculated to need over VND7,158 billion (US$311 million), including more than VND5,777 billion (US$253 million) loan from the World Bank. The projects are expected to be implemented in four years.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong