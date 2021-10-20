Mekong Delta localities resume business and service facilities

Many people flock to their hometown by motorcycle. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, shopping malls, supermarkets, convenient stores, food and drink services have been allowed to reopen under control measures of capacity limits and physical distancing.



Types of public transport for passenger and goods of road, inland waterway, marine and air in the inner city or among provinces have been permitted to re-operate in accordance with pandemic prevention and control measures.

Can Tho has not required travelers from and to affected areas between Alert Level 1 and Alert Level 2 to test for Covid-19 while people coming from the alert level 3 and 4 localities have been asked to get testing and take mandatory quarantine period.

People aged 65 and over with underlying medical conditions, those under 18, pregnant person, mother breastfeeding her baby less than 36 months of age will be asked to isolate at home for seven days and add the next seven days of self-monitoring.

In Ben Tre Province, suspected cases coming from the alert level 3 areas must display negative test result for covid-19 conducted within 72 hours or proof of vaccination.

Business and service facilities, such as restaurant, hotel, have been allowed to reopen to the public. Types of public transport for passenger of road, inland waterway, marine and air in the inner city or among provinces have been permitted to re-operate in accordance with pandemic prevention and control measures. Ben Tre has maintained the operation of three Covid-19 control stations in the province’s gateways.

Soc Trang Province has also maintained the operation of Covid-19 checkpoints but not check travel documents, and given permission on outdoor and indoor activities to residents living in the “green zones”.

The People’s Committee of Ca Mau Province has proposed the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Health to strengthen the allocation of Covid-19 vaccine to the Mekong Delta provinces, and send healthcare workers and medical supplies to help the provinces in the region treat Covid-19 patients that may increase in coming days.

By Tin Huy, Tan Thai – Translated by Kim Khanh