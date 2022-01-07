Mekong Delta localities launch support activities for workers during Tet

Accordingly, the Labor Union of Long An Province will spend nearly VND70 billion (US$3.1 million) to take care of around 250,000 union members to enjoy the upcoming Lunar New Year. In addition, the Provincial Party Committee and the People’s Committee of Long An Province will also offer 5,000 gift bags with an amount of VND500,000 (US$22) for each worker to bring them a warm Tet.
In the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang, the Provincial Labor Union shall also implement the Tet care activities at industrial zones having numerous workers. At the same time, the Labor Union of Tien Giang Province will also support round-trip tickets of train and coaches for poor workers.
Besides that, the Provincial Labor Union proposed enterprises and employers soon announce the holiday schedule, timelines to pay salary and bonuses for workers.
Chairwoman of Kien Giang Province Labor Union Truong Thanh Thuy has just informed that the agency had paid compliments to workers and given 25,000 gift bags for enterprises, localities and units. This year, the Kien Giang Province Labor Union’s leaders will directly come to factories and production facilities to listen to the thought and aspirations of workers and offer them gift bags from now by the end of January 12.
