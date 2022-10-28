Mekong Delta has 621 erosion points due to sand overexploitation

At eroded sand exploitation in An Giang Province

Amid the worse situation, on October 28, a working delegation of the Sustainable Sand Mining Management Project in the Mekong Delta along with experts from the Southern Institute of Water Resources Research surveyed and performed measurements of sediment amount pouring into the Mekong Delta, a section on Hau River in the province of An Giang from the Mekong mainstream system.

The sand overexploitation causes river bed degradation. Particularly, the depth of the Tien and Hau river beds degraded by 1.5 meters, five to ten meters in the period of 1998-2008 and the period of 2009-2016, respectively leading to 66 percent of coastal erosion of the Mekong Delta with 621 eroded points stretching 610 kilometers.According to Ha Huy Anh, national manager of the Sustainable Sand Mining Management Project in the Mekong Delta, the survey results from the dry season of 2022 show that most of the mud has covered the Hau River from the Mekong mainstream system while the sand pouring to Tien River has been pure one thanks to its location along the mainstream of Mekong system.

By Vinh Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong