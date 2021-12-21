Meeting discusses development in ethnic, mountainous areas till 2030

At the event (Photo: VNA)



Minh asked the Committee on Ethnic Minority Affairs to work closely with ministries and agencies concerned to complete the draft decision to submit to the Government in the next two days so that it could be issued this month.

Accordingly, the decision must be in line with the National Assembly’s Resolution No.120/2020/QH14 approving investment policy for the National Target Program on socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas in 2021-2030 and the PM’s Decision No.1719/QD-TTg approving the program, he said.

Minh emphasised the spirit of decentralisation and self-responsibility for efficiency of the program.

VNA