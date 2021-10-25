Media needs to avoid negative effects: State President

The event were attended by State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc; Politburo member Vo Van Thuong, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat; Secretary of the Party Central Committee Do Van Chien, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee; and Secretary of the Party Central Committee cum Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission of Popularisation and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia.



The organizer of the competition also awarded nine A prizes, 25 B prizes, 45 C prizes, and 32 consolation prizes. In which, the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper won one C prize and one encouragement prize.

Speaking at the event, State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hoped that journalists would make evey effort to implement upcoming duties, including promoting resolutions of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, State policies and laws.

In addition, the press must inspect the implementation of Party and State guidelines of governments at all levels, struggle against corruption, negative things of social life, and observe obligation and role of government officials and Party members as well as not let the self to fall by negative effects, he stressed.



State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the award ceremony. State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (C) attends the award ceremony. An art perfromance at the ceremony Journalist Tran Luu of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper (C) receives the C Prize. Winners of the B Prizes



By Gia Khanh – Translated by Kim Khanh