Maximum speed limit on Da Nang- Quang Ngai expressway up to 120 km per hour

Da Nang- Quang Ngai expressway



The speed adjustment on the expressway is performed under the approval of the Ministry of Transport on the plan of organizing traffic throughout the Da Nang - Quang Ngai expressway, aiming to create convenience for traffic participants and ensure traffic safety on the route, contributing to promoting the efficiency of expressway exploitation.

The 139.2- kilometer Da Nang - Quang Ngai expressway project is a part of the North-South expressway and the first road expressway project in the Central region under the investment, management and exploitation by VEC.The whole expressway route was put into exploitation on September 2, 2018. Its main route is designed according to the technical standards of the class-A expressway with four lanes and an emergency stopping lane, the speed limit of 120 kilometers an hour along with signing systems.VEC also announced hotline number No.19001777 to support traffic participants when they travel on the Da Nang - Quang Ngai expressway.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong