Master plan for Mekong Delta in 2021-2030 announced

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (C) chairs the conference to announce the Master Plan and investment promotion program for the Mekong Delta (Photo: VNA)

During the meeting, ministers, chairmen of the People's Committee of provinces and cities, representatives from economic groups at home and abroad, and ambassadors and leaders of international organizations in Vietnam gave presentations to clarify issues in order to successfully implement the Resolution on development of the Mekong Delta region in the coming time.

Participants focused their discussion on agriculture restructure; investment attraction in the processing industry; irrigation infrastructure development; trade promotion and expanding markets for farm produce; renewable energy development; culture and tourism; and regional connectivity.

They also emphasized the role and position of Can Tho as the center of the Mekong Delta in regional development linkage; and proposed orientations to promote development links between the region with HCMC and the southern key economic region.

Measures to promote sustainable marine economic development associated with mangrove ecosystem and coastal protection, natural disaster prevention and control and climate change adaptation, and cooperation and support for the Mekong Delta’s development were also put on the table.

Also at the conference, commitments to finance the implementation of a number of infrastructure development programs and projects in the framework of the master plan were announced.

Vietnamplus