Many workers still unable to obtain financial support on schedule

The Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs reported that August 15 is the deadline of laborers’ requests for rent support.

The initial proposed amount of rent support comes to VND6,600 billion ($282 million). However, until August 15, the People’s Committees of all districts nationwide only received around 3.4 million such financial aid requests to use VND2,367 billion ($101 million), accounting for only 36.5 percent of the estimate.

It is planned that this financial support will be 100 percent from the national budget, and 70 percent has already been sent to needed localities. However, a survey conducted by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor reveals that on August 16, many laborers still cannot obtain this sum even with the requests having already been taken.

The Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs said that new requests are no longer accepted. In the near future, all localities are delivering the rent support to those having submitted their requests by August 15.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Huong Vuong