Many Vietnamese workers returning from Cambodia via Moc Bai Border Gate

56 Vietnamese workers are gathered at Bavet Border Gate in Cambodia. (Photo: SGGP)

Most of the workers had no identity papers.



They are among many Vietnamese nationals attempting to return home following a large crackdown by Cambodian authorities on local casinos to prevent illegal employment. The crackdown was launched after dozens of Vietnamese workers had fled Cambodian casinos near the two countries’ shared border.



The border guards and police thoroughly verified the identity of each of these people before granting them entry into Vietnam. Most of them had been tricked into unlawfully entering Cambodia to work for casinos and illegal gambling entities here.



It is estimated that around 20-50 Vietnamese nationals have managed to return to Vietnam through Moc Bai Border Gate daily. Border guards have cooperated with local authorities to provide them with necessities and take legal steps to permit their entry into Vietnam.







VNA