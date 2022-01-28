Many Tet trains delayed, canceled after train, truck collide





The accident happened at about 4 a.m. on the same day as a heavy truck carrying wood suddenly jumped onto the railway when the South-North SE4 train arrived. The strong collision caused the locomotive to be thrown off the track, two luggage carriages, and the generator car to derail and rotate horizontally.The accident affected the schedule of many Tet trains. The railway industry must transfer all passengers on the SE4 train to Hanoi Station, let the SE2 train that departed from Ho Chi Minh City on January 25 end its journey at Phu Ly Station, and set up the SE5 train at Phu Ly Station on January 27. More than 200 passengers were transferred from Phu Ly Station to Ha Noi Station by car and vice versa.As for the SE7 train running on January 27, the route from Hanoi to Vinh was canceled. The train only departs from Vinh Station. Passengers who have tickets to take the SE7 train from Hanoi to Vinh stations can return tickets without charges.At noon on January 27, the North-South railway reopened. The cause of the accident was determined to be the truck driver's loss of control.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Bao Nghi