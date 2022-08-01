Many provinces need more water reservoirs

Up to now, Phu Quy Water Plant has been exploiting underground water sources and water reservoirs with an allowed capacity of 1,260 cubic meters per day, which is only enough to provide clean water for about 68 percent of people on the island. The rest people are using water from dug wells, drilled wells, and rainwater tanks.Service business, tourism, and seafood processing in Phu Quy Island District are developing quite strongly, so the water demand is increasing, requiring the district to upgrade the water supply plant to reach the design capacity of 2,200 cubic meters per day and night to meet the demand. Therefore, the District People's Committee has been promoting planning and proposing the People's Committee of Binh Thuan Province and the central government invest in expanding and building five more water reservoirs; upgrading and increasing the capacity of the Phu Quy Water Plant.* The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Binh Dinh Province has recently reported and submitted to the provincial People's Committee to ask for the policy of making a master plan and assessing the current status of clean water works in mountainous rural areas. By the end of 2021, five mountainous districts, including Vinh Thanh, Tay Son, Van Canh, An Lao, and Hoai An, had had 94 concentrated water supply works for over 10,000 households.However, at present, only one water supply project operates sustainably, 72 run unsustainably, and 21 are inactive. Especially, 46 water supply works have been damaged or degraded, and many water supply projects have been degraded, although they have just been put into use.* After seven years of construction, the water reservoir in Lai Son Commune, Son Rai Island, Kien Hai District, Kien Giang Province, has not been officially operated due to problems with the reservoir bed and pipeline. In 2015, Kien Giang Province started the project of building a water reservoir on Lai Son Island Commune with a capacity of 80,000 cubic meters of water and a total investment of about VND72.3 billion.According to the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Kien Giang Province, because the water reservoir was built on complicated hilly terrain, cracks appeared on the reservoir bed, making it unable to store water. After a careful survey and many remedial measures, by the end of 2021, the reservoir started to accumulate water. However, the pipeline that had not been used for a long time was broken and encountered problems.Mr. Le Quoc Anh, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Kien Giang Province, said that the reservoir has been storing water at the design capacity, and the pipeline is being urgently repaired to timely serve the needs for clean water for local people and visitors.

By staff writers – Translated by Gia Bao