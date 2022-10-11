Many gas stations in Dong Nai close down right after reopening





Besides that, other gas stations comprising Vuon Mit in the heart of Bien Hoa City, at the intersection of Nguyen Ai Quoc and Phan Van Thuan and gas station No.5 in Nguyen Ai Quoc Street hung announcements of out-of-stock and installed barriers.



Specifically, the Cau Moi Gas Station under Tin Nghia Petrol Joint Stock Company yesterday sold VND30,000 (US$1.26) of gasoline to each customer and announced to halt the operation while waiting for the stock this morning.







At the current time, a Petrolimex Gas Station under Dong Nai Gasoline and Oil Company in Ha Huy Giap Street is importing huge amounts of gasoline with several tank trucks from the early morning and hundreds of automobiles and motorcycles getting in the line causing congestion at the station.



By 10 a.m. this morning, tank trucks continued to flock to the station causing difficulties for traffic and the police forces of Bien Hoa City were at the site to regulate the traffic.

According to the Provincial Department of Industry and Trade of Dong Nai, there is one wholesale trader, seven distribution traders and 415 gas stations operating in the locality.



Therefore, the Department of Industry and Trade of Dong Nai has just sent an official letter to the Ministry of Industry and Trade to soon solve the problems.

Some photos at some gas stations in Dong Nai Province amid the shortage situation of gasoline.

By Hoang Bac- Translated by Huyen Huong