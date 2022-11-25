Many forest rangers in Binh Thuan quit their jobs

Illustrative image. (Photo: SGGP)

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Binh Thuan Province has one forest protection branch, ten forest ranger districts, and 17 specialized units for forest protection, with a total staff of 829 people. Forest protection forces quit their jobs partly due to the hard-working conditions, difficulties in many aspects, and low income. In addition, the forest protection forces face lots of pressure and potential dangers, while the tools to support them in performing their tasks are extremely rudimentary.



The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Binh Thuan Province has reported to the Vietnam Administration of Forestry, proposing the competent authority to issue specific support policies for officials and laborers, managing and protecting forests, such as occupational preferential allowances, toxic allowances; regime for wounded soldiers and martyrs due to accidents while performing their duties; adjusting and amending wage policies, increasing allowances, and raising wages; equipping support tools with enough deterrent for the specialized forest protection forces so that they are confident enough when doing their duties.

By Nguyen Tien – Translated by Da Nguyet