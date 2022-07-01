Secretary of Party Committee of Dong Nai Province Nguyen Hong Linh congratulates Major General Nguyen Sy Quang with new position of Director of the Provincial Department of Public Security of Dong Nai.

Under the authorization of the Minister of Public Security, Lieutenant General Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Deputy Minister of Public Security granted the decision of appointing Major General Nguyen Sy Quang, Deputy Director of HCMC Department of Public Security to hold the position of Director of the Provincial Department of Public Security of Dong Nai, replacing Major-General Vu Hong Van holding new position.

Major General Nguyen Sy Quang was born in 1970 in Thanh Chuong District of Nghe An Province. He got a Master in Law, Bachelor in Investigation and Security.From October, 1988 to March, 2009, he joined the Vietnam People's Police Force and regular student at People’s Security University.After graduation, Mr. Quang was assigned for working in the HCMC Department of Public Security, holding deputy head and head of Political Protection Division No.4.From April, 2009 to March 2019, he held the positions of Deputy Chief of Office of the HCMC Department of Public Security and Head of the Advisory Department of the Municipal Department of Public Security.From April 2019 up to now, he has been Head of Investigative Security Agency, Deputy Director of HCMC Department of Public Security and elected in the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee in tenure of 2020 – 2025, the National Assembly member.From the beginning of June, 2022, the Ministry of Public Security held the ceremony to announce the State President’s decision on breveting Major General for Mr. Nguyen Sy Quang.

By Hoang Bac- Translated by Huyen Huong