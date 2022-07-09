LPG filling station in Ba Ria- Vung Tau Province inaugurated

At the LPG filling station in Ba Ria- Vung Tau Province

The filling station was built on an area of 7,528 square meters, including 180 square meters for the operation house, and 515 square meters for the extraction house.

The station, equipped with two 50 ton LPG tanks, technology systems, firefighting systems and other ancillary systems, has a filling capacity of 1,000 tons per month.The LPG filling station is officially put into operation in July of 2022 serving for extracting and distributing liquefied petroleum gas products under the brand name Petrovietnam Gas.Director of the PVGAS LPG Nguyen Hai Long committed that the company will bring clean and safe gas products, contributing to the development of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province.After coming into operation, the station will bring products to customers meeting quality standards, create jobs, improve income for the local employees, contribute to the state budget and bring Petrovietnam Gas's LPG products closer to the people and contribute to stabilizing LPG product prices in the Southern region.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong