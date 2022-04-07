Long Thanh International Airport set target of inauguration in 2025

Chairman of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) Lai Xuan Thanh informed that the construction units had ultimately performed their tasks, especially employees who worked three shifts a day.ACV also prepared a counterpart capital of VND36,000 billion (US$1.6 billion) for the project. It is expected that ACV will disburse around VND8,500 billion (US$372 million) for the third component project, including packages of leveling, passenger terminal, flying areas along with technical design for the items and another disbursement for the site clearances of transport connectivity.
Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan highly appreciated the land hand-over process of Dong Nai Province; however, there are some areas that have not been performed site clearance affecting the construction of reserved land.
Therefore, the Ministry of Transport proposed the People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province to concentrate on the first phase of site clearance in advance of June 30 and hand over the site before April 30.
Speaking at the working session, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh stressed that Long Thanh International Airport is set to inaugurate by 2025 and it is important to pay attention to measures of waste prevention and control for the project with a total investment of around US$5 billion.
Meanwhile, Dong Nai Province needs to drastically perform the site clearance, ensuring the timely hand-over target.
Regarding terminal and runway items, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Construction and ACV were assigned to closely collaborate to reach the set target of design approval in July towards starting works of terminal and runway in October and December, respectively.
As for transport connectivity projects, the Deputy Prime Minister required the Ministry of Transport to direct and closely collaborate with localities to review and study plans to meet the internal transport connectivity demand and capacity of welcoming 100 million passengers a year linking with Ho Chi Minh City and localities.