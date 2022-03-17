Long Thanh District hands over 300 more hectares of land to build airport

After receiving the handed-over land, ACV is expected to implement mine clearance and hand over the area to the joint-venture contractor to start leveling and drainage items for three component projects under the Long Thanh airport construction investment project.
It is expected that Long Thanh District will continue to hand over an additional 300 hectares of land out of 722 hectares of reserved land, including 220 hectares which had been handed over before, to the investor.
