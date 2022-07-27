Long An Province starts Kenh 79 Bridge construction project

The ground-breaking ceremony for the construction project of Kenh 79 Bridge



In the ceremony, Vice Chairman of Long An Province People’s Committee Nguyen Minh Lam stressed the importance of this construction project in forming a traffic link among districts in Dong Thap Muoi region of Long An Province and Dong Thap Province.

The project is launched to gradually improve the traffic infrastructure for better goods flow and satisfaction of traveling needs of citizens by establishing a regional connection between Provincial Road No.819, Provincial Road No.831 of Tan Hung District in Long An Province and the roads in Dong Thap Province.

This project begins at the intersection with Provincial Road No.819 and ends at the link to Tan Hung Town’s ring road. The to-be bridge has a length of 120m and a width of 11m. With a total investment of nearly VND100 billion (US$4.3 million), the project is planned to complete in the first quarter of 2024.

It is expected that the project will immensely boost the socio-economic, cultural growth as well as strengthening national security of the two provinces.

By Ngoc Phuc – Translated by Yen Nhi