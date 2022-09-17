Long An Province marks day of receiving eight golden words

Secretary of Long An Province Party Committee cum Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Nguyen Van Duoc offers incense.



In a solemn atmosphere, the delegates spent a minute of silence in tribute to the revolutionary generations, Vietnamese heroic mothers, martyrs, soldiers and compatriots who fought and sacrificed for the cause of struggle for national liberation and reunification.

The delegates at the incense offering ceremony

The precious title reflected the traditional crystallization of Long An land with a rich history and culture, a tradition of patriotism against foreign invaders and a revolutionary struggle under the leadership of the Party.





55 years ago amid the resistance war against the US imperialists, on September 17, 1967, the province of Long An was awarded the title of “With loyalty and valiance, the whole people participate in fighting the enemy” by the Central Committee of the National Liberation Front of South Vietnam at the second Congress of Heroes and Soldiers of the South.It is the great honor and pride of the army and people of Long An Province, becoming a great source of encouragement for the next generations, contributing to the cause of the struggle for the liberation of South Vietnam, reunification of the country and the cause of building and country protection.

By Ngoc Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong