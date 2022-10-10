Long An has digital technology community teams in all communes, wards, towns

At the meeting

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Long An Province Pham Tan Hoa hoped that with the enthusiastic support of digital enterprises, members of digital technology community teams would have more competencies, information and skills to implement the mission of propaganda, popularizing, supporting the digital technology usage, digital platforms, e-services which would contribute to forming digital culture for residents.

Besides, Deputy Chairman Pham Tan Hoa directed the Provincial Department of Information and Communications of Long An to continue to collaborate with relevant agencies, localities and digital enterprises to regularly perform the training sections, support the digital technology community teams to well operate, promote the role of information and propaganda of the Party's undertakings, policies and law of the State on digital transformation to the people.

By Ngoc Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong