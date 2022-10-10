  1. National

Long An has digital technology community teams in all communes, wards, towns

SGGP
At a recent meeting with representatives of digital technology community teams of Long An Province, the teams’ members reported that all communes, wards and towns in the locality had established digital technology community teams operating in each hamlet, residential areas with 966 groups and over 5,300 members being heads of residential areas, hamlets, Youth Union members and Women’s Association members at hamlet level.
Long An has digital technology community teams in all communes, wards, towns ảnh 1 At the meeting
Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Long An Province Pham Tan Hoa hoped that with the enthusiastic support of digital enterprises, members of digital technology community teams would have more competencies, information and skills to implement the mission of propaganda, popularizing, supporting the digital technology usage, digital platforms, e-services which would contribute to forming digital culture for residents.
Besides, Deputy Chairman Pham Tan Hoa directed the Provincial Department of Information and Communications of Long An to continue to collaborate with relevant agencies, localities and digital enterprises to regularly perform the training sections, support the digital technology community teams to well operate, promote the role of information and propaganda of the Party's undertakings, policies and law of the State on digital transformation to the people. 

By Ngoc Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

