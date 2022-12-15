Logo unveiled to mark 50th anniversary of UK-Vietnam diplomatic ties

The logo to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of UK-Vietnam diplomatic relations. (Photo: Vietnam Plus)

The logo design contest, which was organised by the British Embassy and Consulate General in Vietnam, received 290 entries. The contest winner is Ngo Quang Trung, a student in Ho Chi Minh City.

According to Trung, his logo is inspired by Vietnam's Khue Van Cac (Pavilion of the Constellation of Literature) and the UK's Big Ben (Elizabeth Tower). It testifies to the multifaceted cooperation between the two countries as well as the balance of the bilateral relations, he said.

British Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew said the winning logo of the competition will become the official logo for all activities in 2023 of the British Embassy and Consulate General in Vietnam.

The Ambassador also announced that British festivals will be organised in Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City next year to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

VNA