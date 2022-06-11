Logistics businesses need more than 200,000 employees

Goods containers at a seaport. Logistics businesses in Vietnam need more than 200,000 employees

He made the statement at a conference to recruit and train human resources in the field of logistics held by the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training in coordination with the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) in Ho Chi Minh City and the Vietnam Logistics Business Association (VLA) at the College of Technology II in District 9.

Mr. Binh revealed that an employee in the logistics industry gets income from VND7 million (US$302) to US$1,500 a month depending on their capacity and experience. Currently, over 30,000 logistics companies are operating in the country and 54 percent of logistics companies are located in the southern metropolis. Though the sector needs a lot of employees, training facilities in Vietnam are just satisfying 10 percent of the demand for human resources in the logistics industry.

The Vietnamese government has identified logistics as one of 12 key industries that will be heavily invested in training high-quality human resources to raise the national occupational skill standards to meet the needs of the country's economic development in the process of international integration. Vocational training institutions should improve training quality and apply information technology, aiming to meet the requirements of the industrial revolution 4.0.

By Quang Huy - Translated by Anh Quan