Localities urged implementation progress of Ring Road No.3, No.4 projects ​

Ring Road No.3 and Ring Road No.4 play a very important role in expanding the development space for Ho Chi Minh City and directly connecting between five localities in the Southern key economic region. Although localities, ministries and agencies have tried to implement assigned works in the past time, the pandemic outbreak and difficulties in local budget balance have influenced in the project progress.
The soon investment, construction, effective exploitation and synchronous exploitation of projects are very necessary. For this reason, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh requested the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the Provincial People's Committees of Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Long An, Ba Ria - Vung Tau to proactively implement investment procedures for projects.
Regarding the Ring Road 3 project, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee is responsible for preparing and studying the overall project, submitting the report to the competent authorities for consideration of investment policies, reviewing costs for construction investment, compensation, site clearance and resettlement; selecting the most appropriate investment method for the whole project and each section, striving to complete and submit the reports to the National Assembly in March 2022.
The People's Committees of Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Long An are assigned to closely coordinate with the HCMC People's Committee in proactively allocating maximum capital from the local budget into the project.
As for the Ring Road 4 project, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh requested the People's Committees of relevant provinces and cities to urgently and proactively carry out investment according to the previous direction of the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Ministers.
