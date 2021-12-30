Localities to complete investment procedure for Ring Road No.3 before February

Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai also attended the meeting.
Standing Deputy Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Le Hoa Binh said that the Ring Road No.3 project has a total length of around 89.3 kilometers, of which sections through HCMC, Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Long An provinces would spread over 47 kilometers, 26 kilometers, over 11 kilometers and 6.8 kilometers, respectively.
Currently, Binh Duong Province has invested 15.3 kilometers with six lanes for vehicles. The Ministry of Transport is the investor of the 8.7-kilometer-long section under the sub-project 1A connecting Nhon Trach District, Dong Nai Province with Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City which will be used ODA capital and is expected to start works in the first quarter of 2022.
The projects' process has been hugely affected as the localities were concentrating on the Covid-19 pandemic fight in the past time.
The most difficult issue of the whole project is the limited transport infrastructure along with almost all of the overloaded vital routes. The above-mentioned localities proposed the Central to support the budget for the investment worth around VND83,000 billion (nearly US$3.7 billion). Of which, the cost for the site clearances will be performed once following a completed scale and investment of parallel roads in two sides with a total investment of over VND52,468 billion (US$2.3 billion) and the rest will be used to build the expressway with four limited lanes, including the intersections.
In case the Central budget is not allocated to the whole expenses, the localities will propose the Central to assist the entire site clearance spending following completed scale with a total expenditure of around VND47,000 billion (US$2.1 billion).
The implementation schedule has begun from now to 2026.
Meanwhile, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee proposed the Government allow the agency to implement the investment in the Ring Road No.3 project.
Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh affirmed that Ring Road No.3 is very important for the development of HCMC and the other localities in the Southern Key Economic Region and the Southern region.
He also required the localities to promptly invite and work with consultant agencies to push up the project process, review the investment plans. Particularly, the localities have to review the total investment, site clearance expenditures and total construction investment cost.
Besides, the localities have to submit the plan to the Government by February 2022 to complete the investment procedures to submit to the National Assembly in April or May of 2022.
According to Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh, the HCMC People’s Committee was assigned to chair the project investment submission and work with consultant agencies to review the whole project, including site clearance expense and construction process.
Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the working session.
Speaking at the working session, Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said that HCMC proposed Deputy Prime Minister and relevant ministries to support HCMC and localities to fulfill the documents and procedures related to the project to implement the assigned works as planned.Ho Chi Minh City will try its best to collaborate with other provinces to promptly work with consultant agencies to well prepare the dossiers. Regarding the investment form, the city proposed to perform a public-private partnership form for some favorable routes. Besides, the city will work with other localities to calculate and submit the separated appropriate investment plan.