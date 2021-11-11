Localities report new cases of Covid-19 in community

The Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control in the Mekong Delta Province of Dong Thap yesterday said that of 5,139 samples for Covid- 19 testing using RT PCR , 274 of them were positive for SARS-CoV-2 on the day.

On the evening of November 10, the Standing Office of the Command for Covid-19 Prevention and Control in the Southern Province of Tay Ninh said that the number of Covid-19 cases in the province recorded 675 cases, an increase of 263 cases compared to November 9.

Accordingly, most of the new cases in Trang Bang town, Ben Cau and Go Dau districts were detected through screening tests. No contacts have not been traced yet.

According to statistics, from November 3 to November 9, Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province has recorded 806 cases of Covid-19, accounting for nearly 15 percent of the total number of cases in the four-month fourth wave of Covid-19.

Worryingly, unlike before when new Covid-19 cases were mainly recorded in isolation or blockade areas, most of the new cases have been lately recorded in the community with a rate of up to 53 percent of new cases.

Furthermore, the Covid-19 spread amongst workers in industrial parks has been unpredictable. Specifically, 91 workers in these industrial establishments have reportedly contracted the coronavirus

Subsequently, the province’s Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control requested drastic measures against Covid-19 especially in port areas, business establishments , and factories.

Lately, the South-Central Province of Khanh Hoa has recorded new cases of Covid-19 in the community with many cases in Dien Khanh District without source verification. Therefore, local administrations have promptly adopted various solutions to curb the spread including switching to online learning and shuttering the province’s largest Thanh market. The whole province was placed under curfew from 3 PM to 10 PM yesterday for testing.

In the face of complicated epidemic developments with many new Covid-19 cases in the community, especially in Pleiku city, Gia Lai Province in the Central Highland region set up a field hospital to treat patients with Covid-19. Heads of communes and townships will face suspension from work if outbreaks of Covid-19 are reported in the community. So far, three chairpersons in Kbang, Dak Po, and Phu Thien districts have been suspended from work to clarify their responsibilities.

Elsewhere in the country, on November 10, Bac Lieu Province's Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control said that within 24 hours, the province recorded 234 new Covid-19 cases, of which 130 were recorded in the community.

Because of the complicated situation of the Covid-19 epidemic, Chairman of Bac Lieu Provincial People's Committee Pham Van Thieu asked residents to continue strictly implementing the 5K principle. Moreover, business establishments and service providers must ensure the prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic and employees in these places must undergo Covid-19 tests. Restaurants, food and drink eateries are not allowed to operate after 9 pm every night.

Ca Mau Province in the Mekong Delta announced to have 285 cases of Covid-19on November 9 including 92 locally-transmitted cases. This is the highest number of Covid-19 cases recorded in a day in the province since the fourth outbreak until now. Secretary of Ca Mau Provincial Party Committee Nguyen Tien Hai directed employees and staff in agencies and business facilities to undergo tests.





By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan