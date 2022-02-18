Localities propose to spend 50 percent of local budget for Ring Road No.3

With its total investment of over VND75,700 billion (US$3.3 billion), the provinces and Ho Chi Minh City involved in the project proposed implementation of the project under public-private partnership form, pouring 50 percent of the localities’ financial sources, including VND24,400 billion (nearly US$1.1 billion) of HCMC, VND1,624 billion (US$71 million) of Dong Nai Province and VND9,781 billion (US$429 million) of Binh Duong Province to the project.

As for the rest capital source, the localities will receive a support of nearly VND40,000 billion (nearly US$1.8 billion) from the State budget, particularly Long An Province shall be supported 100 percent. Ring Road No.3 has a total length of 90 kilometers traveling through HCMC, provinces of Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Long An.As for the first phase, the project will have a four-lane expressway and two parallel routes. The site clearances will be carried out once.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Huyen Huong