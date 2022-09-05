Localities nationwide lack access to safe, clean running water

Particularly, although the Northern mountainous province of Son La has water reserves of about 19 billion cubic meters a year, some areas of Moc Chau District have still seriously lacked water and faced difficulties in reservoir construction and water transfer.
Similarly, residents in the western mountainous areas of Nghe An Province, Ha Tinh, Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan provinces are also in water shortages for their production activities and daily life due to low rainfall, high evaporation of water and low capacity of water storage.
Meanwhile, the drought and saltwater encroachment caused a lack of access to fresh water in the Mekong Delta provinces of Tra Vinh, Vinh Long and Ben Tre.
