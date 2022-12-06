Localities donate land for high-speed rail project

The map of the HCMC - Can Tho high-speed raiway route



According to the joint venture consultant contractor, Tedi South - Tricc – Tedi, the HCMC-Can Tho high-speed railway will be 1,435 mm wide and 174km long, including an 86-km above-ground section and an 88-km elevated section. It requires an estimated investment of some US$10 billion.

The railway line will start at An Binh Station in Binh Duong Province and end at Can Tho Station in Can Tho City.

The passenger train will be traveling at 190km/h and the freight train speed will be at 120km/h. It is expected to take 75-80 minutes to travel from Can Tho to HCMC instead of 180-240 minutes.

The railway has a great advantage that helps reduce transportation logistics costs , said expert Nguyen Xuan Hoa who has several years of work experience in the railway industry.

He suggested that capital-allocation priorities should be given to railway construction projects, including HCMC-Can Tho, HCMC-Nha Trang section, Hanoi – Vinh section, and Hanoi-Da Nang respectively.

Passenger and freight road transport is the backbone of the Mekong Delta. However, the region is currently battling a severe shortage of road systems and overloaded vehicles that can cause traffic delays. While waterway transport is very sluggish with low productivity, leading to high logistics costs.

Speaking at an investment promotion conference held recently, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho City Nguyen Ngoc He said that the high-speed railway would provide passenger and freight transport services with a large capacity, ensure traffic safety and ease congestion.





By Thanh Hai – Translated by Kim Khanh