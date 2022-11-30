List of key energy users in 2021 released

Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh



Accordingly, Hanoi has 182 units considered as a key energy user, including Hanoi Beer Alcohol and Beverage Joint Stock Corporation (HABECO), Viettel Network Corporation (member of Viettel Group), Van Dien Fused Magnesium Phosphate Fertilizer JSC. Vinh Phuc Province and Bac Ninh Province have 70 and 127 units, respectively.

The Decision details that the Ministry of Industry and Trade is in charge of and cooperates with related ministries, local authorities in managing energy use activities of the listed key power users in compliance with the Law on Energy Conservation and Effective Use, Decree No.21/2011/ND-CP by the Government on detailing measures to implement the mentioned law.

This Ministry is also responsible for working with concerned state agencies, ministries, and the People’s Committee of provinces, cities to update the energy use status to the Prime Minister for the issuance of a list of key energy users by March 31 each year.

The People’s Committee of all provinces, cities must direct relevant state departments, agencies to notify key energy users in their areas. The consumption of power must be closely monitored, and energy conservation programs must be launched among these users.

Specialized state units located in each locality are asked to check, review, and prepare a list of key energy users in their area to submit to the Ministry of Industry and Trade by February 1 each year. State groups and corporations must carry out this task by the same deadline as well.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Thanh Tam