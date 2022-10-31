Legislators to discuss thrift practice, wastefulness control on Oct. 31

The discussion is chaired by NA Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong (Photo: VNA)



A draft report on the matter was discussed at the 15th session of the NA Standing Committee. The committee also gave opinions to relevant reports of agencies four times.

Major contents of the supervision include the completion of relevant mechanisms and policies; the implementation of thrift practice and wastefulness control each year and in five years; the management and use of State budget and State capital; the inspection, investigation, prosecution, trial and judgment enforcement; and the implementation of conclusions and recommendations of inspection agencies and the State Audit, among others.By now, ministries, sector and localities have submitted their reports following the request of the NA supervision group.Thanks to the NA supervision results, many ministries, sectors and localities have actively issued plans and solutions to deal with their shortcomings in the field.

Vietnamplus